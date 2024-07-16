Cineplex wants you to relive 2023 with ‘Barbenheimer’ re-release

Cineplex has announced that it will once again screen Barbie and Oppenheimer in theatres.

In a social media post, the company say “relive the summer of Barbenheimer,” referring to the cultural phenomenon that took place when both tonally opposite films were released last summer.

Both films will begin playing at Cineplex once more on July 19th “for a limited time” only. Tickets for Barbie are available here, while tickets for Oppenheimer can be purchased here. What Cineplex doesn’t say, however, is that the list of participating theatres is really small — a mere eight across the country. It’s unclear if Cineplex plans to add theatres.

For now, here are the confirmed cinemas for both films:

Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas — Toronto, ON

Cineplex Odeon Ajax Cinemas — Ajax, ON

Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square — Niagara Falls, ON

Galaxy Cinemas Guelph — Guelph, ON

Galaxy Cinemas Barrie — Barrie, ON

SilverCity Sudbury — Sudbury, ON

Cineplex Cinemas Park Lane — Halifax, NS

Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas — Edmonton, AB

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook — Calgary, AB

In other words, only three provinces — most of which are in Ontario. (Sorry, B.C., Quebec et al.)

It’s also a funny re-release considering the lightning-in-a-bottle Barbenheimer craze naturally rode hot last year before effectively dissipating following Oppenheimer‘s Oscars Best Picture win. The movies have also been streaming for several months now; Barbie is on Crave, while Oppenheimer is on Prime Video.

Of course, there are always moviegoers who prefer the theatrical experience and may want to rewatch these hit films on the big screen. The re-release also comes shortly before Deadpool & Wolverine, which is expected to break box office records when it claws its way into theatres on July 26th. And if nothing else, Cineplex likely won’t greedily charge extra for Barbenheimer this time since it’s in far less demand.

Are you planning to head back to theatres for Barbie, Oppenheimer, or a Barbenheimer double-feature? Let us know in the comments.

