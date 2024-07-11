Pixel Watch 3 leak reveals new colours, UWB and more

The Pixel Watch 3 is on its way, with Google set to unveil the smartwatch at a Made by Google event in August. However, that’s still a few weeks away — in the meantime, Android Authority heard from an inside source about some of the newest features coming to the Pixel Watch 3.

Rumour has it that the Pixel Watch 3 will come in 41mm and 45mm sizes, with cellular and Wi-Fi variants—yes, Google is finally giving users options. The watch will sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 platform, and the smaller model will have a 310mAh battery, while the larger variant will support a 420mAh cell. We’re also expecting smaller bezels around the display. The shift will be from 5.5mm to 4.5mm.

The leak also says that both watches will have 2,000 nits of brightness, with the Pixel Watch having a resolution of 408 x 408 pixels for the smaller model and 456 x 456-pixel resolution for the larger model.

Additionally, the Pixel Watch 3 will have ultra-wideband support, which hopefully means that Google is working to bring UWB support for the Find My Device app. Further, the Pixel Watch 3 is expected to sport a Silver case with a Rose Quartz band, which will likely match the pink Pixel 9. We also expect Black, Gold and Hazel case options, along with Obsidian and Porcelain bands. However, the Rose Quartz band will only be for the smaller variant.

Android Authority also showed off a Pixel Watch 3 animation that will be available on the retail units. It’s pretty standard and unimportant, but it’s cool to see.

The Made by Google event will occur on August 13th at 10am PT/1pm ET. The company will also show off more Google AI features, Pixel 9 handsets and new Pixel Watch 3 devices.

Source: Android Authority