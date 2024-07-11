Starlink satellites on sale at Best Buy and from SpaceX

If you want to get Starlink internet, there are a few good deals right now.

The best deal is to buy it from SpaceX on the Starlink website, but it depends on where you live. Select locations, and we don’t know which ones, can get the dish for as low as $199. Everyone else needs to spend $499.

At Best Buy, the dish is also on sale for $499.

This actually restores the price we had for most of 2023. Starlink hiked the price of the satellites to $599 in January, so it’s unclear how long the $499 price will remain, at least on the Starlink website.

No matter where you buy the satellite from, the monthly service will be $140 per month for a stationary connection. If you want a roaming connection, it will cost $170 per month. If you want the boat connection, its $329 for 50GB and ranges up to $6,390 for 5TB.

While I don’t have the service myself, people I’ve talked to who do usually had no other way to get actual high-speed internet in their areas and love Starlink.

While $499 is still high, we have seen Starlink sell refurbished dishes during flash sales in the past.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like the recently announced Starlink Mini for digital nomads is available in Canada yet.

