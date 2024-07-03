Pink Pixel 9 surfaces again in new video, this time it’s powered on

The pink-coloured Pixel 9 has leaked once again in a new video.

This may not be the exact handset from yesterday’s pictures, but it’s now turned on in this new video showcasing the handset’s home screen.



The video shows the handset from all angles, including its flat iPhone-like frame, large camera visor with two sensors and a 6.34-inch display.

There isn’t much to see from the handset’s screen, but it continues to feature a lovely Pixel UI.

Google will officially unveil the Pixel 9 series on August 13th, alongside the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The event will probably showcase Google AI and its artificial intelligence features.

