The meme paid off: Shrek 5 is real, and it’s coming in 2026

At long last, Shrek 5 is officially happening.

In a post on social media, Dreamworks Animation confirmed that the long-awaited sequel will hit theatres on July 1st, 2026.

Not too Far, Far Away… @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. pic.twitter.com/3j6ctXpPGu — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) July 9, 2024

Mike Myers, the Toronto-born actor behind Shrek, will reprise the role of the the green ogre, while Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz will also return to voice Donkey and Fiona, respectively. Walt Dohrn (writer of the second and third Shrek movies) will co-direct alongside Brad Ableson (Minions: The Rise of Gru).

It’s a notable development for the long-running animated fantasy comedy series, as the last mainline entry, Shrek Forever After, was released way back in 2010. Since then, we’ve gotten two spin-offs, 2011’s Puss in Boots and its 2022 sequel, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, with the latter film actually teasing a potential Shrek 5. (Dreamworks hasn’t yet confirmed whether Antonio Banderas will return as the adventurous feline.)

However, we’ve otherwise only heard rumblings from both Dreamworks and the Shrek stars that a fifth movie was being worked on. Presumably, Dreamworks was inspired to press on with the film in part due to the Shrek series becoming something of a meme in recent years.

Interestingly, Pixar’s Toy Story 5 is set to open in theatres on June 19th, 2026, putting it just two weeks ahead of Shrek 5. Given that both movies will likely be big box office hits, it remains to be seen whether either studio will move their respective release dates.

Source: Dreamworks