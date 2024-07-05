Lucky Reddit user has already bought the new Galaxy Buds Pro 3

While not quite a leak, a Reddit user has reportedly bought a new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pros ahead of their unveiling in a week.

Samsung is holding an unpacked event where we expect to see its latest folding phones, a new ‘Ultra’ watch and some new earbuds.

The redditor, who goes by Plastic_development on the social network, claims to have bought the earbuds in the U.S. for $250 (roughly $341 CAD). Android Authority notes that this is $20 more in the U.S. than the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. In Canada, the Buds 2 Pro were $289 at launch, meaning Canadians may be in for a pretty substantial price hike. However, we won’t know for sure until the earbuds actually launch on July 10th.

Beyond that, we can see a new case design with a clear lid and a fun metallic grey sheen. There is also a photo of the bud in the person’s ear and it looks like there is a decently long stem which should help Samsung dial in its mic’s for video calls and voice assistant interactions. He also notes that since they’re longer than his older AirPods (Gen 1) headset, the Galaxy Buds may be harder to sleep in.

To take this further, he said that the active noise cancellation (ANC) was on par with his older AirPods, but reading further into the comments it seems like after more use he’s found the Galaxy Buds to have better ANC overall.

One thing he says is missing is an attaching system for the buds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pros. To follow this up, he says there’s no speaker to make the case ring, either.

Other notes from the thread

Proprietary ear tip design

“Sound quality is superb”

The blade lights are used to show the buds battery life when you take them out and squeeze the stem

Case feels premium

Bought them from a Walmart

Source: Reddit Via: Android Authority