Authy confirms data breach after hackers claim 33 million stolen phone numbers

Twilio, the company behind the popular two-factor authentication (2FA) app Authy, confirmed that hackers stole user phone numbers from its app.

The confirmation comes after hackers claimed they stole 33 million phone numbers from Authy last week.

Twilio confirmed to TechCrunch that it “detected that threat actors were able to identify data associated with Authy accounts, including phone numbers, due to an unauthenticated endpoint. We have taken action to secure this endpoint and no longer allow unauthenticated requests.”

The company also posted a warning and public statement on its website.

Moreover, Twilio said it saw “no evidence that the threat actors obtained access to Twilio’s systems or other sensitive data.” However, the company is requesting all Authy users upgrade to the latest Android and iOS apps to get the latest security updates. Twilio also warned users to be wary of phishing attacks.

Source: Twilio Via: TechCrunch