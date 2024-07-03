Threads has reached 175 million users in its first year

Meta’s Threads social media platform has hit 175 million monthly active users. Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s CEO, revealed the milestone in a post on Threads.

Threads launched on July 5th, 2023, meaning this figure accounts for the Instagram companion app’s first full year on the market. At the time, the service exploded with popularity, driven in no small part by increasing dissatisfaction with Elon Musk’s Twitter (now called X). This helped Threads reach 100 million users in just one week.

However, growth slowed soon after, with users expressing frustration over the glacial pace at which Meta seemed to roll out Threads features like a search bar and tags.

To that point, as The Verge notes, Meta hasn’t actually shared data on daily Threads users as it does for its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms, suggesting a struggle to retain new adopters. Of course, Meta makes the bulk of its money from ads on its other services, so Threads doesn’t necessarily need to be the “next big thing” right now.

That said, The Verge reports that Meta is considering bringing ads to Threads next year. Meanwhile, X continues to become more toxic by the day, especially in the leadup to November’s U.S. presidential election, driving away advertisers en masse. Therefore, companies may turn to Threads to advertise, especially with the platform attempting to emphasize “feel-good” content over news and politics.

Source: Mark Zuckerberg Via: The Verge