The majority of Gameloft Toronto has been laid off

Most of the team at Gameloft Toronto has been laid off.

The news was first reported by GamesIndustry.biz and corroborated by a variety of affected employees’ LinkedIn posts, including community team manager Tasha Huggins. Per the publication, 49 people have been let go, which follows roughly 40 layoffs in April. The site reports that only HR, IT, and management are unaffected by the cuts.

In a statement to GamesIndustry.biz, Gameloft attributed the layoffs to “ever-changing market conditions,” which it says led it to “substantially reduce our production activity in our Toronto studio.”

Founded in 2011, the Canadian developer has worked on notable licenced titles like Lego Legacy: Heroes Unboxed and Uno & Friends. Meanwhile, support for Gameloft Toronto’s Disney Magic Kingdoms, its long-running city-building game, has been transferred to Kharkiv, Ukraine. GamesIndustry.biz also reports that another game that Gameloft Toronto was working on has been cancelled.

This is the latest in a seemingly neverending string of layoffs in the gaming industry over the past year, including those at Xbox, PlayStation and Take-Two Interactive.

Image credit: Gameloft

Source: GamesIndustry.biz