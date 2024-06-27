New larger Apple Watch renders leak

Since last year there have been rumours that Apple is going to increase the size of the regular Apple Watch after the success of the Apple Watch Ultra, and now it seems that’s those rumours might be true.

Newly leaked CAD renders from 91 mobiles show off a larger watch with a bigger two-inch display, which is even larger than the 1.93-inch screen on the Apple Watch Ultra. However, the new renders show that the new screen still curves around the edges like the existing Apple Watch pebble-like design.

That being said, the overall design is supposed to still be smaller than the Apple Watch Ultra to keep the overall size closer to the regular Apple Watch. Sadly the design seems to be staying the same with a small Digital Crown, a single side button and two vents on the left side.

There were rumours that the new watch would have a redesigned band connector, but these renders suggest Apple is keeping the same watch strap connector which is a smart move since it should allow old owners to use their own bands.

Overall, as an Apple Watch Ultra user, I can say that the number one thing I like about it is that the battery life just lasts longer than the smaller watches. So if Apple is prioritizing battery life improvements on the next watch I think consumers will be really happy with the upgrade.

Image credit: 91 mobiles

Source: 91 Mobiles