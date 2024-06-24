The Vivobook S 15 laptop finally made me believe in the power of AI

Similar to when touchscreens were first introduced on smartphones, artificial intelligence is changing the way we interact with technology. It’s simplifying our daily tasks, assisting us with ideation, and providing information in a much more natural way than traditional SEO. We’re now seeing PCs offering built-in AI integrations, and having spent more than a week with ASUS Vivobook S 15, I understand the hype.

The Vivobook S 15 (S5507) uses Copilot+, Microsoft’s AI suite that can do everything from generating text-to-image content to finding academic resources. But it’s also just a really handy way to take the grind of your daily life.

Booting up the Vivobook S 15 for the first time, I wasn’t sure how much I would use the Copilot+ features. After all, I’ve toyed around with various AI programs before in my browser and on my phone, so I didn’t think that having a dedicated button on a laptop would make much of a difference. Oh, how wrong I was. Having an AI assistant as my daily driver has completely changed my workflow, saving me time on work and chores and allowing me to get back to the things I want to be doing.

But before we get too far into how Copilot+ works with the laptop, let’s jump back to take a look at the laptop itself.

The Vivobook S 15 is powered by a Snapdragon X Elite Processor, putting it squarely in line with other top laptops, such as Apple’s Macbook Air (M3). As someone who skews towards Windows over MacOS, this is a perfect option for someone like me who needs a work laptop that can be used for travelling, entertainment, and light gaming. A few other key features that stand out are the 32 GB 8448 MHz LPDDR5X memory, the full set of IO ports, and the fast-charging 70Wh battery.

As someone who isn’t as familiar with ASUS’s laptop lineup — though I’ve used a lot of their internal components for various PC builds — I’ve been getting up to speed on how they approach their design. The first thing I noticed when booting it up was the laptop’s display. The Vivobook S 15 has a 15.6-inch 3K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED. In other words, it’s a crisp, beautifully contrasted screen that has a refresh rate fit for competitive gaming. You get those deep blacks and vibrant colours, perfect for editing photos and watching the latest episode of The Acolyte. You couldn’t ask for a better display on a laptop.

It’s also why I was worried about the battery life initially. A 15.6-inch high-resolution display can burn through the battery, but that wasn’t the case here. Whether that’s due to the highly optimized Snapdragon chip or the battery itself, I’m not sure, but the laptop lived up to ASUS’ claims about battery life, getting through multiple days of video calls, writing, and streaming on a single charge. Of course, that was lowered when I started to throw video editing and streaming its way, but that wasn’t an issue thanks to the quick charging.

The Vivobook S 15 can go toe-to-toe with other laptops in its price range in terms of performance. While I didn’t run any benchmarks myself, I used it as my main laptop across a variety of my work (video editing, photo editing, and writing), and found myself constantly impressed with its render times and snappy performance. The PCIe 4.0 SSD and the Snapdragon processor were able to handle multitasking and kept switching between programs smoothly.

Where things get really interesting though is with its AI capabilities. Thanks to the Vivobook S 15’s NPU (Neural Processing Unit), it’s faster than the browser-based methods of AI I’ve used previously. Not only are the results faster — they can adapt more effectively to your individual needs, learning as you use it.

In terms of productivity, I’ve used Copilot+ for just about everything. Emails, meal plans, headline ideas, proofreading, and photo editing. I don’t tend to use it for creative tasks — I really enjoy that aspect of my job — but I do use it to help smooth out the rough edges of my projects. For example, running headlines through Copilot+ is a great way to get an idea of what’s already out there and go in a different direction.

I also use StoryCube and Cocreator for my personal projects. I’m running my first Dungeons & Dragons campaign as a DM, so I’ve been needing to come up with characters, town layouts, and so much more. Using Cocreator, I’m able to open up Paint and sketch something rough along with a text description, and Cocreator will turn it into a piece of art that I’m not embarrassed to show my party. It’s always surprising to see it all come together. ASUS has also added an AI app called StoryCube that has helped to organize all of the various assets for the campaign. It automatically imports everything and organizes the images based on simple filters I set. Now, I can separate my monsters from my NPCs and maps without needing an entire folder architecture.

Copilot+ has also helped to bring the campaign to life in other ways, too. Being able to feed the AI a puzzle I’ve designed and have it come up with images for the players to see has made the sessions more enjoyable for everyone. It can also help to generate character names and item descriptions. It’s like a creative bouncing board. I get to come up with fun ideas, and Copilot+ can look back at the work that I’ve done and find ways to improve it. Whether it’s something visual that can be added, proofreading what I’ve written, or offering a content suggestion pulled from other existing campaigns, it’s eased a lot of the anxiety that comes with running a campaign.

Recall is one of the features I’m most excited about, and while it isn’t here yet, it’s one to keep your eyes on. Essentially, it will allow you to recall past events on your computer through screenshots to find anything. That could be something you’ve watched, a site you’ve visited, a document you’ve misplaced, etc. Think of it like the search bar, but instead of keywords, you can view your PC like a photo album. It’s still being developed, but it will be one of the features that has the potential to change how we use Windows entirely.

Getting my hands on an AI PC hasn’t changed my life forever, but it has opened my eyes to the possibilities. We’re on the precipice of the next big technological revolution. Heck, we might already be there. Up until now, I hadn’t really found the need to use AI on a daily basis. Having it directly integrated into my PC has made me realize how much I’ve been missing out on. The time and effort I’ve saved in the past week with the Vivobook S 15 is frankly pretty impressive.

There are a number of Copilot+ enabled PCs out now, but ASUS has built a laptop that hits all the right targets for someone like me who uses their PC a lot. It features a clean design that fits easily into a bag, it has a powerful battery that lasts for hours, its display is one of the best I’ve seen on a portable device, and it has performance to spare.

AI is getting more powerful by the day, with additional features such as Recall being rolled out in future updates. If I wasn’t convinced before, I definitely am now — the future of personal computing is here.

You can learn more about the ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507) at the official ASUS website, or order today from retailers such as ASUS Store, Best Buy, Costco and Staples.