SaskTel’s 5G now reaches 85 percent of residents in the province

SaskTel has announced that it has reached a milestone in terms of its 5G deployment. Currently, the SaskTel 5G network consists of more than 520 cell sites and covers 85 percent of Saskatchewan residents.

This is part of SaskTel’s 5G and fibre networks expansion and is a result of $440 million of capital throughout Saskatchewan in 2024/2025 and more than $2 billion over the next five years.

SaskTel, the Saskatchewan carrier, offers up to 1.2Gbps speeds.

As of June, SaskTel now has 5G in the following areas: