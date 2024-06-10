You can shake your head to dismiss AirPods notifications

One product that only got a tiny bit of love at WWDC is Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd Gen). In the fall, when Apple rolls out its iOS, iPadOS and macOS updates, users will be able to shake their heads yes or no to interact with notifications.

Previously, you needed to talk out loud to respond to the digital assistant. This works well, but sometimes it is awkward to randomly say “yes” or “no” when you’re standing in a quiet place with other people.

Beyond that, Apple has also added its voice isolation tech to the AirPods Pros to help the microphones focus on your voice. Apple says this should especially help in windy conditions or in areas with lots of background noise.

The final update is for gamers. It adds the ability for developers to code in spatial audio mixes, allowing gamers to play mobile titles with surround sound. So far, it seems like the upcoming version of Need for Speed: Mobile is the only title that supports this. Gamers will also be able to use AirPods Pro more effectively in voice chat since Apple has boosted its earbuds to support 48kHz audio.

This update is only coming to AirPods Pro 2nd generation and will be out in the fall alongside iOS 18.

Source: Apple