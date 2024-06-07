Virgin Plus raises price of most 4G plans

Bell-owned Virgin Plus changed up its plans once again, this time raising prices on its 60GB and 50GB 4G plans and adding a new, more expensive 40GB 4G plan.

This is the latest in a series of changes to Virgin’s website as the provider juggles between different plans. Earlier this week, Virgin removed its $39/40GB plan just a few days after adding it. Now it seems clear why.

Virgin’s website now lists four 4G plans, up from the three previously offered:

$54/60GB (previously $50/mo)

$49/50GB (previously $44/mo)

$44/40GB (previously $39/mo)

$39/20GB (previously $34/mo after a 24-month $5 credit)

The plans all offer 4G data with speeds capped at 150Mbps, video streaming quality capped at 480p, unlimited Canada-wide calling and text and unlimited international texting sent from Canada. All four plans are marked as only available for new activations.

It’s a bit weird to see Virgin up its 4G plan prices across the board like this, especially given that Rogers’ Fido recently added discounts to some plans to match Virgin’s offers. With the new pricing, Virgin’s plans now match Fido’s prices before the $5/mo credit it currently offers. Likewise, Virgin’s 4G plans are all now $5/mo more than Koodo’s plans.

It’s also definitely a move in the wrong direction. Freedom Mobile and Public Mobile continue to offer excellent $34/50GB plans with Canada/U.S. usage and 5G data, which leaves me wondering why I would pay more for a plan with less data and slower 4G data at that.

You can check out Virgin’s plans here if you want, but I recommend not activating a line on any of these plans until prices come back down.