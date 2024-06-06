fbpx
BioWare’s upcoming Dragon Age gets new title ‘The Veilguard’

BioWare will show off 15 minutes of gameplay on June 11th

Dean Daley
Jun 6, 20243:40 PM EDT 0 comments

The fourth installment of the Dragon Age series has a new title, The Veilguard. 

According to Edmonton-based developer BioWare, the title is its own standalone story, set in the world of Thedas. The game introduces a new hero that you can call your own.

You also have a cast of seven unique companions, with their own storylines, and you’ll still be able to unite this team of heroes. And while the title isn’t called Dreadwolf, the Dreadwolf, one of the game’s key enemies, will play an important part in the game.

BioWare will show off more than 15 minutes of gameplay on the Dragon Age YouTube channel on June 11th at 11am ET.

Source: BioWare

