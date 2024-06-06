Ubisoft Store is discounting games by up to 85 percent

Ubisoft is offering discounts on a variety of its games until June 19th, plus get an extra 20 percent off with the UBISOFT20 code.
Here are some of the games on sale, which are available for console and PC.
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – now $53.99, was $89.99
- Skull and Bones – now $39.99, was $79.99
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $34.99, was $69.99
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – now $41.99, was $69.99
- The Crew Motorfest – now $44.99, was $89.99
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $20, was $79.99
You can also get a discount off the Ubisoft+ yearly plans as well. Ubisoft+ Premium, which gives you discounts on games, DLCs, monthly rewards, and playing on Xbox, is available for $149.99, instead of $199.99.
