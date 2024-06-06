fbpx
Ubisoft Store is discounting games by up to 85 percent

These games are available until June 19th

Dean Daley
Jun 6, 20241:59 PM EDT 1 comment

Ubisoft is offering discounts on a variety of its games until June 19th, plus get an extra 20 percent off with the UBISOFT20 code.

Here are some of the games on sale, which are available for console and PC.

You can also get a discount off the Ubisoft+ yearly plans as well. Ubisoft+ Premium, which gives you discounts on games, DLCs, monthly rewards, and playing on Xbox, is available for $149.99, instead of $199.99.

You can find out more about the deals here.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

