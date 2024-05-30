Ryan Reynolds reveals sexual Dune-inspired Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket

Earlier this year, Marvel and Ryan Reynolds teased that Deadpool & Wolverine would get a “crude and lewd” popcorn bucket inspired by the viral NSFW one for Dune: Part Two.

Now, the Vancouver-born actor has offered us a full look at the Marvel-themed bucket in all its raunchy glory.

On social media, Reynolds posted a 46-second video showing the bucket, which is none other than a cowl-wearing Wolverine with his mouth wide open. We also see Deadpool suggestively stroking the sides of the Wolverine mask before pouring butter down his face for even more suggestive imagery.

In a caption, Reynolds joked that 2024 will be known as “The War of the Popcorn Buckets” going forward. Hugh Jackman, who has returned to once again play Wolverine in the film, posted the video with the caption “Don’t try to butter me up.” And Shawn Levy, the Montreal-born director of the film, posted on Instagram: “I thought I was just making a movie. Now I’m just holding on for dear life.”

All in all, it’s the sort of humourous marketing you’d expect from Reynolds and co. It’s not yet clear when the popcorn bucket will become available or how much it will cost.

However, we’ll likely learn more closer to the release of Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26th.

Image credit: Ryan Reynolds