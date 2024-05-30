Fido drops 50GB plan by $5/mo, still doesn’t beat Freedom or Public

Fido launched a summer sale on one bring-your-own-device (BYOD) plan that drops the price by $5/mo.

The Rogers flanker brand’s 50GB 4G plan now costs $44/mo for 24 months thanks to the $5 discount. It’s worth noting the plan usually costs $54/mo, but customers can get an extra $5/mo discount by signing up for autopay.

Fido’s $39/20GB and $54/60GB plans remain unchanged.

Notably, Koodo is undercutting these prices right now with a $34/20GB plan, a $39/40GB plan and a $44/50GB plan.

Getting 50GB from Virgin Plus also costs $44.

Freedom Mobile and Public Mobile actually have the best deal of them all with $34 getting you 50GB of data that works in Canada and the U.S. so you can avoid those pesky roaming feels.