fbpx
News

Fido drops 50GB plan by $5/mo, still doesn’t beat Freedom or Public

$44/50GB just doesn't hit the same anymore

Brad Bennett
May 30, 20244:55 PM EDT 0 comments

Fido launched a summer sale on one bring-your-own-device (BYOD) plan that drops the price by $5/mo.

The Rogers flanker brand’s 50GB 4G plan now costs $44/mo for 24 months thanks to the $5 discount. It’s worth noting the plan usually costs $54/mo, but customers can get an extra $5/mo discount by signing up for autopay.

Fido’s $39/20GB and $54/60GB plans remain unchanged.

Notably, Koodo is undercutting these prices right now with a $34/20GB plan, a $39/40GB plan and a $44/50GB plan.

Getting 50GB from Virgin Plus also costs $44.

Freedom Mobile and Public Mobile actually have the best deal of them all with $34 getting you 50GB of data that works in Canada and the U.S. so you can avoid those pesky roaming feels.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Gaming

Here’s everything shown off during May’s PlayStation State of Play

News

Samsung devices won’t get Android’s new Instant hotspot feature

News

Ryan Reynolds reveals sexual Dune-inspired Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket

News

World of Warcraft lands on Nvidia GeForce Now

Comments