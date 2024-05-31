Virgin adds $39/40GB plan, drops 20GB plan to $34

Bell’s Virgin Plus has changed up some of its 4G plans, adding a new 40GB plan and discounting its existing 20GB plan.

According to changes on the Virgin website, the provider now offers a $39/40GB 4G plan. However, it also offers a $39/20GB 4G plan as before, but with a $5/mo credit for 24 months to bring the price down to $34.

Like Virgin’s other plans, both of these include 4G data with speeds capped at 150Mbps, video streaming quality limited to 480p and unlimited Canada-wide calling and international texting sent from Canada.

It’s a bit of a strange approach to have two plans at the same price but with different data buckets. It seems like Virgin is trying to match $34/20GB 4G plans offered by Fido and Koodo.

While the $34/20GB plan is an improvement compared to $39/20GB, it’s still a far cry from what Freedom and Public are offering. Why pay $34 for 20GB of 4G data from Virgin when you can get 50GB of 5G data from Freedom or Public for the same price, along with Canada-U.S. usage included?

Virgin’s other plans remain unchanged, with $44/50GB and $50/60GB 4G options plus a $65/75GB 5G plan.

You can find all of Virgin’s plans here.