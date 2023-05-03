Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series might soon arrive in light blue

Google’s entry-level wireless earbuds might be receiving a new blue variant soon.

Promotional images obtained by German site WinFuture showcase the Pixel Buds A-Series in the new hue, rumoured to be called “sky blue.”

WinFuture went on to clarify that the release is simply a colour refresh, and not an entirely new generation of the product.

The colour appears to match that of the heavily rumoured blue Pixel 7a variant, which has its own set of photos floating around.

The Pixel 7a is expected to be announced at Google I/O on May 10. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the company also release a colour-matched set of earbuds, to bring synergy to the Pixel A product line.

Image credit: WinFuture

Source: WinFuture Via Android Police