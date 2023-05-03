Fortnite added to Amazon Luna’s library of titles

Epic Games’ super popular battle royale game Fortnite is now available on Amazon’s Cloud Gaming Service, Amazon Luna.

With over 500 million registered accounts, Fortnite has become one of the largest games in the world. The addition of Fortnite to Amazon Luna makes the game more accessible and affordable to players that don’t own the expensive hardware needed to run most of today’s titles.

Amazon Prime members can start playing Fortnite immediately as part of their Prime membership, while non-members can play with an existing Luna+ subscription or by signing up for a free seven-day trial of Luna+.

Fortnite can be played on devices customers already own, including Amazon’s Fire TV, select smart TVs and streaming media players, as well as a variety of tablets and laptops, including PCs, MacBooks, and Chromebooks. Players can also play Fortnite via a browser on iPhone and Android mobile devices.

Amazon has also added Tormented Souls, Retro Classix: BreakThru, Retro Classix: Express Raider, Retro Classix: Super Real Darwin, and Retro Classix: Wizard Fire to the Luna+ library in May.

Luna launched in Canada in March and costs $12.99/month.

Find out what came to Luna in April here.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon