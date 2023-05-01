JBL Club Pro+ is 50 percent off today

This is a great way to start a Monday.

Amazon and JBL have slashed the price of the popular JBL Club Pro+, which are in-Ear noise cancelling headphones. the price is a beautiful 50 percent off, now $149.98.

The JBL Club Pro+ brings high-quality sound and comes with its Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology, which blocks out external noise for a better listening experience. Additionally, the earbuds have a “TalkThru” feature that enables users to hear their surroundings without removing the earbuds.

The JBL Club Pro+ has a battery life of up to 7 hours on a single charge, with an additional 21 hours provided by the charging case. The earbuds are also IPX4 water-resistant, making them resistant to sweat and splashes.

