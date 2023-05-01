Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders show ‘tabbed’ outer screen

A few weeks ago, rumours regarding Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 featuring a ‘tabbed’ external display appeared. Now, new renders offer a better idea of how this tabbed display will likely look.

The renders come from a partnership between leaker @OnLeaks and MediaPeanut and show off outer and inner displays. The Z Flip 5 is rumoured to sport a larger external display than the Z Flip 4 (though it’s not as big as the rumoured Motorola Razr 40 Ultra screen). The rumours clearly show the larger outer screen, with the rumoured ‘tab’ to make room for the cameras.

Good Morning #FutureSquad! Here comes your first and most comprehensive look at the #Samsung #GalaxyZFlip5 (360° video + crispy 5K renders + dimensions)! On behalf of new Partner @MediaPeanutBlog 👉🏻 https://t.co/1MZ5k32IL0 pic.twitter.com/excySevmYI — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 30, 2023

Along with the renders, MediaPeanut detailed some specs of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The publication reports Samsung’s upcoming foldable will include a 6.7-inch main display, a 3.4-inch cover display, dual rear cameras, and measure 165 x 71.8 x 6.7mm when unfolded.

Beyond that, MediaPeanut suggests the phone could run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, feature battery improvements and launch in late July with a $999 USD (roughly $1,353.73 CAD) price tag. We could also see faster UFS 4.0 storage, at least in the models with 256GB of storage.

Overall, the Z Flip 5 seems to be shaping up well. However, I’m not entirely sold on the tabbed external display, especially after seeing the Razr 40 Ultra leaks. Motorola’s foldable will have a slightly larger 3.5-inch cover display that extends almost to the edge.

Interestingly, the cameras are placed inside the display, similar to the hole-punch selfie camera popularized on many devices. To me, that looks a lot better than the tab, but I’ll reserve judgment until I see the phones in person — in my experience, controversial design choices tend to look better in person than in renders and photos.

Images credit: MediaPeanut

Source: @OnLeaks, MediaPeanut