Sony’s PlayStation 5 reaches over 38 million unit sales

Sony has released its latest earnings report for its fiscal year ending on March 31st, and in it, the company has confirmed 38.4 million lifetime unit sales of the PlayStation 5.

The earnings report mentions that Sony shipped 6.3 million units of the PS5 in the past quarter, 1.1 million more units than anticipated in the 2022 fiscal year.

The console was released in November 2020 and was difficult to buy in its early months on the market. Thankfully, it’s now much easier to find on store shelves.

Momentum for the PS5 remains strong overall. Highly anticipated exclusive titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are still on track to launch later this year. The console is also tipped to receive a redesign soon if recent rumours are accurate.

Sony’s overall earnings for the fiscal period are equally impressive. The company’s operating profit clocked in at 1.21 trillion yen (roughly $12 billion CAN), compared to a forecasted 1.18 trillion yen ($11.7 billion CAD).

Source: Sony