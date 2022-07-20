Real cats really like Stray

Stray is a game where you control a cat in a city devoid of human life.

You can scratch carpets, curl up on bookshelves, eat food, knock objects on the ground and meow. Our Patrick O’Rouke played the game, and one of the things he mentioned was that when the cat in the game would meow, it would cause his real-life pet cat to check it out.

You can also make the cat meow on command, and the noise comes directly through the PS5 DualSense gamepad’s built-in speaker as well as the television. This caused my real-life pet cat to come barreling into the room, only to leave a few minutes later confused after not finding a feline friend meowing in my office.

And Patrick’s cat is not alone.

Check out those on Twitter sharing their cats’ reactions to the new PlayStation and PC title.

I was literally thinking today that cats watching Stray gameplay is such a cute trend Lo and behold, there's already a dedicated account with the exact name😂! @CatsWatchStray#Stray is beyond a success story. It's a phenomenon#PlayStation #PS5 https://t.co/ySGtmXwTnk — Dream Walker (@Dream_WaIker) July 19, 2022

Cronch and #Stray Sick of us watching this cat on TV all day when she's right here pic.twitter.com/DFAoGttl0c — Kat (@katdomingoz) July 19, 2022

There’s even a ‘Cats Watching Stray’ Twitter account retweeting all the lovely felines watching Stray. To learn more about Stray, check out Patrick’s full review here.

Source: Cats Watching Stray