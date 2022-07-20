fbpx
Real cats really like Stray

Is Stray a game actually made for cats?

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jul 20, 20228:02 AM EDT
Stray is a game where you control a cat in a city devoid of human life.

You can scratch carpets, curl up on bookshelves, eat food, knock objects on the ground and meow. Our Patrick O’Rouke played the game, and one of the things he mentioned was that when the cat in the game would meow, it would cause his real-life pet cat to check it out.

You can also make the cat meow on command, and the noise comes directly through the PS5 DualSense gamepad’s built-in speaker as well as the television. This caused my real-life pet cat to come barreling into the room, only to leave a few minutes later confused after not finding a feline friend meowing in my office.

And Patrick’s cat is not alone.

Check out those on Twitter sharing their cats’ reactions to the new PlayStation and PC title.

There’s even a ‘Cats Watching Stray’ Twitter account retweeting all the lovely felines watching Stray. To learn more about Stray, check out Patrick’s full review here.

Source: Cats Watching Stray

