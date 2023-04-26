New on Netflix Canada: May 2023

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in May.

Highlights include FUBAR starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Canada’s Jay Baruchel, the third season of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

May 1st

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

American Gangster

Blood Quantum

The Butterfly Effect

Fifty Shades of Grey

Flight

Hell or High Water

Hop

How to Be Single

Little Fockers

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Pacific Rim

Rainbow High: Season 3

Simply Irresistible

Snowtime!

Spotlight

Stuart Little

May 2nd

Love Village — Netflix Series

The Tailor — Netflix Series

May 3rd

Jewish Matchmaking — Netflix Series

May 4th

Larva Family — Netflix Family

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story — Netflix Series

Sanctuary — Netflix Series

May 7th

Mamma Mia!

May 8th

Spirit Rangers (Season 2) — Netflix Family

May 9th

Hannah Gadsby — Netflix Comedy

May 10th

Dance Brothers — Netflix Series

Missing: Dead or Alive? — Netflix Documentary

Queen Cleopatra — Netflix Documentary

May 11th

Royalteen: Princess Margarethe — Netflix Film

Ultraman (Season 3) — Netflix Anime

May 12th

Black Knight — Netflix Series

Call Me Kate

The Mother — Netflix Film

Mulligan — Netflix Series

Queer Eye (Season 7) — Netflix Series

May 14th

The Forty-Year-Old Virgin

May 15th

Book Club

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Nitro Rush

Side Effects

Starbuck

Wind River

May 16th

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me — Netflix Documentary

Instant Family

Ted

Ted 2

May 17th

Faithfully Yours — Netflix Film

Fanfic — Netflix Film

McGregor Forever — Netflix Documentary

Rhythm + Flow France (Season 2) — Netflix Series

Working: What We Do All Day — Netflix Documentary

May 18th

Kitti Katz — Netflix Family

XO, Kitty — Netflix Series

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune — Netflix Series

May 19th

Kathal — A Jackfruit Mystery — Netflix Film

Muted — Netflix Series

Selling Sunset (Season 6) — Netflix Series

Young, Famous & African (Season 2) — Netflix Series

May 21st

A Dark Truth

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

You’ve Got Mail

May 22nd

The Boss Baby

The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 — Netflix Family

May 23rd

MerPeople — Netflix Documentary

Victim/Suspect— Netflix Family

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer — Netflix Comedy

May 24th

Hard Feelings — Netflix Film

Mother’s Day — Netflix Film

The Ultimatum: Queer Love — Netflix Series

May 25th

FUBAR — Netflix Series

May 26th

Barbecue Showdown (Season 2) — Netflix Series

Blood & Gold — Netflix Film

Tin & Tina — Netflix Film

Turn of the Tide — Netflix Series

May 28th

Masterminds

May 30th

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3) — Netflix Series

May 31st

Hitch

Mixed by Erry — Netflix Film

What’s leaving Netflix in May

Star (Seasons 1-3) (May 7th)

Bordertown (Seasons 1-3) (May 10th)

The 100 (Seasons 1-7) (May 20th)

Billy Madison (May 31st)

Full House (Seasons 1-8) (May 31st)

Midnight Diner (Seasons 1-3) (May 31st)

