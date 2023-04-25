Where to stream Scream VI in Canada

Ghostface is back.

Scream VI, the latest entry in the popular, long-running Scream slasher franchise, is now available to watch at home, six weeks after hitting theatres.

Helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (2022’s Scream), Scream VI follows Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad (Mason Gooding) as they leave Woodsboro for New York City, only to encounter a new Ghostface (once again voiced by Roger L. Jackson).

Courteney Cox once again appears as Gale, while Hayden Panettiere reprises her Scream 4 of Kirby. Joining the cast, meanwhile, are Toronto’s Henry Czerny and Brantford, Ontario’s Devyn Nekoda. It’s also worth noting that the film was shot in Montreal.

If you missed Scream VI in theatres or simply want to rewatch the acclaimed gorefest, you’re in luck. The film is now available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in Canada and elsewhere. Paramount+ costs $9.99/month. It’s worth noting that Wes Craven’s original four Scream movies are also on Paramount+, although the fifth film is only on Netflix.

Image credit: Paramount