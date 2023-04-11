Nintendo asks Discord to reveal The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaker

Nintendo is looking to identify the person responsible for leaking The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom‘s artbook.

As first reported by TorrentFreak, the Japanese gaming giant is trying to subpoena Discord, the instant messaging platform to which images of the yet-to-be-released artbook were published. The artbook is included with the Tears of the Kingdom collector’s edition, which is set to launch on May 12th alongside the game. In February, a leaker shared images from the artbook on Discord that they claimed were sent by a friend, and these were later posted to Reddit and other platforms.

“NOA [Nintendo of America] is requesting the attached proposed subpoena that would order Discord Inc. (“Discord”) to disclose the identity, including the name(s), address(es), telephone number(s), and e-mail addresses(es) of the user Julien#2743, who is responsible for posting infringing content that appeared at the following Discord channel Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” reads Nintendo’s application for a subpoena.

It remains to be seen how Discord will respond, but in any case, it makes sense that Nintendo would be so protective of what’s sure to be its biggest game of the year. 2017’s Breath of the Wild, the predecessor to Tears of the Kingdom, has sold around 30 million copies across Switch and Wii U, making it the fourth best-selling Switch game. Meanwhile, Nintendo has been quite secretive about the game, with the few trailers we’ve seen having been primarily focused on gameplay.

All will be revealed soon, though, as the game will be officially released on May 12th after a few delays. Unlike most Switch games, though, it will be priced at $89.

In other Tears of the Kingdom news, MobileSyrup is currently running a contest with Nintendo of Canada to send you and a friend to the Nintendo New York launch of the game. More details can be found here.

Image credit: Nintendo