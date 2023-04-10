Virgin Plus increases unlimited talk and text plan to $34/mo

Bell flanker brand Virgin Plus increased the price of its basic unlimited talk and text plan by $1/mo again, roughly three months after the last price increase.

Virgin’s website now lists the unlimited talk and text plan as $34/mo. The plan doesn’t include data, which means any data use gets billed at the pay-per-use rate (which costs an absurd $20 per gigabyte up to 8GB — $160 total — followed by $0.02 per megabyte thereafter, which still works out to about $20 per gigabyte). It’s worth noting that Virgin’s data overage rate increased last month.

Back in January, Virgin and Telus flanker Koodo increased the cost of their unlimited talk and text plans to $33/mo. In January 2022, the plans cost $30/mo. There was a brief period in August 2022 when Virgin, Koodo, and Rogers flanker Fido lowered the cost to $27/mo — something approaching fair for a talk and text plan — but that was short-lived.

At the time of publication, only Virgin had increased the talk and text plan to $34. Koodo still offered the plan for $33 at the time of publication. Fido, on the other hand, charges $38 for the plan but markets it as a $33 plan because of the $5/mo automatic payments discount. Fido added the auto pay discount in January, but instead of offering the discount on existing prices, it increased every plan by $5/mo so that customers need to choose automatic payments to get the same pricing as before the discount was offered.

Canadians in the market for an unlimited talk and text plan should definitely look elsewhere. Lucky Mobile, Public Mobile and Chatr Mobile all offer a $25/mo plan with 1GB of 3G data and unlimited talk and text. Freedom Mobile also has a $25/mo plan with 1GB of LTE data and unlimited talk and text. And that’s just a few of the options out there.

Source: Virgin Plus