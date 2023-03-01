Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky is now invite-only on the App Store

The co-founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, new Twitter alternative, Bluesky, is now in the App Store, but you must be invited to be a tester. Even though the app is still in an invite-only beta, now that it’s in the App Store, it definitely means its public launch could be on the way.

Bluesky is invite-only, but users can join the waitlist. According to TechCrunch, the app is pretty similar to Twitter but includes a simpler way to create posts to which you can add photos to by selecting a plus button. It also has features for searching and following users and seeing them on your Home timeline, just like Twitter. You can only have posts with 256 characters, and don’t prompt alt text for accessibility.

There are no direct messages; it includes likes, reposts, follows and replies, which is also similar to Twitter.

Bluesky was founded back in 2019 and started as a Twitter side project. Then in 2021, Bluesky started its own company. Back in 2022, the Bluesky blog detailed the status of its new Twitter-like app, also called Bluesky.

The app currently has more than 2000 installs, which are probably only newly added beta testers.

Bluesky will have to compete with the likes of Elon Musk’s Twitter and Mastodon.

Source: TechCrunch