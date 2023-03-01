fbpx
Deals

Amazon has several PS4 and PS5 games on sale

Get Death Stranding Director’s Cut for the PlayStation 5 for $29.96 (regularly $64.99)

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Mar 1, 20238:03 PM EST
1 comment
Death Stranding Director's Cut

Amazon Canada currently has a few PS4 and PS5 titles on sale, coinciding with the ‘Mega March’ sale on the PlayStation Store.

Check out the discounted titles below:

PS4

PS5

Check out Amazon’s PlayStation game sale page here.

Image credit: Kojima Productions

Comments