Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 rumoured to feature curved glass design

Samsung looks to be returning to a curved glass design for its upcoming Galaxy Watch, according to a well-known leaker.

Prolific leaker, Ice Universe, recently tweeted that the Galaxy Watch 6 will return to a curved glass design. However, they also state that there isn’t “much other” information available about the upcoming watch’s design.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has returned to the curved glass design. From now on, it is known that the glass is not flat and there is not much other information. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 23, 2023

The Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 both offer a flat glass display in comparison. However, Samsung did use a curved glass display on the Galaxy Watch Active 2, a wearable Samsung launched back in 2019.

Competitor-wise, Google’s Pixel Watch has a curved glass dome display. That said, Samsung may use Apple’s strategy, as its Watch 8 series features curved glass. Apple uses its glass to hide its bezels, and Samsung does the same technique on its smartphones, so it’d make sense that Galaxy Watch 6 would follow suit.

It’s unclear when Samsung will unveil its Galaxy Watch 6 series, but it’ll likely launch alongside the company’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

Source: @UniverseIce