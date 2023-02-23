iPhone 15’s display driver could result in a more efficient battery

Recent iPhone leaks have suggested that the upcoming flagship series might feature two selfie cameras, thinner and curved bezels, a Titanium frame and a USB-C port for charging.

However, not much has been revealed about the upcoming line’s battery capabilities.

As reported by 9to5Mac back in December, Apple is moving to the 3nm process for its A17 chip, which will likely only be included in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The change would allow the battery to perform more efficiently. Now, it seems a change in the upcoming series’ display driver might also play a role in extending battery life.

The display driver, too, is reported to use a smaller process, going from 40nm to 28nm, as reported by Economic Daily News. This would result in the OLED display becoming more power-efficient. The display driver chip sits between the main processor and the display, handling the switching on and off of the pixels.

An excerpt from Economic Daily News’ report reads as follows:

“Supply chain sources revealed that the process of Apple iPhone 15 series OLED driver chip will be upgraded from 40nm HV to 28nm HV, which will help further reduce power consumption and improve battery life.

According to the report of Jiwei.com, at present, the core suppliers of Apple OLED drive chips are LX Semicon and Samsung System LSI, among which Samsung System LSI driver chips are mainly OEM by Samsung Electronics and United Power, and LX Semicon drive chips are mainly driven by TSMC, United Power, Grid Core OEM.”

The report states that the company’s two main suppliers for these chips are planning to redesign the display drivers to use the smaller 28nm process. However, Apple’s high demand for the new chips may cause an industry shortage of 28nm production capacity, impacting other industry giants as well.

Image credit: Economic Daily News

Source: Economic Daily News Via: 9to5Mac