Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumoured to ditch S Pen slot

Samsung’s upcoming Z Fold 5 might ditch the S Pen slot after all.

According to a report from Korean outlet ET News, Samsung was initially working on including a slot for the S Pen but decided to scrap the idea on the final model. Reportedly, the slot would have increased the thickness of the device.

Samsung toyed with a thinner S pen to solve the issue but reportedly scrapped that idea as a thinner S Pen would mean a worse writing experience. The South Korean company is working on a thinner S Pen that doesn’t compromise the writing experience, but it won’t be ready in time for release.

“The hinge structure of the new foldable product has changed, and the internal space structure has also changed, making it difficult to mount the S Pen,” a source close to the matter told ET News.

However, the Z Fold 5 will support the S Pen, similar to its predecessors, the Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 3 — there just won’t be a built-in slot for it.

The Z Fold 5 will likely launch in August or September this year alongside the Z Flip 4.

Source: ET News