SaskTel rolls out 5G network in the Battlefords

SaskTel has expanded its 5G wireless network to the Battlefords in Saskatchewan.

The telecom provider says the network is powered by Samsung and can reach speeds up to 1.2Gbps. The Battlefords include both the town of Battleford and North Battleford, and SaskTel says the majority of the two areas will have 5G access by summer’s end.

The expansion is part of the company’s larger commitment to invest $1.5 billion across the province.

“The investments we’re making in 5G and fibre will help accelerate Saskatchewan’s transition to becoming a ‘smart’ province, while ensuring our customers continue to have access to the communications technologies and solutions they need to connect to the world,” Doug Burnett, SaskTel’s CEO, said.

The investment has also seen 5G roll out in Baildon, Craik, Davidson, Ituna, Turtleford, and the Nekaneet First Nation.

Customers must be within a 5G coverage area, have a capable device and wireless plan to access the network.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel