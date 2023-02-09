How to stream Super Bowl LVII in Canada

On Sunday, February 12th, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl LVII for the ultimate NFL glory.

The matchup is expected to kick off at 3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with a halftime show featuring Rihanna.

Canadians can stream the action directly on the sports streaming app DAZN. A subscription to DAZN ($24.99 CAD) gives you access to NFL GamePass, which includes all regular-season NFL Games and playoffs. If you aren’t a DAZN subscriber, you’ll have to shell out $24.99 for a monthly plan or $199.99 for a yearly plan to watch the 57th Super Bowl.

The DAZN app is available on almost all devices, including Android, iOS, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, and all major gaming consoles. You can see the entire list of supported hardware here.

Canadians with a cable connection can stream the game directly on the CTV channel on their TV, or on the CTV website with their TV service provider credentials. Supported TV service providers include Bell, Eastlink, NorthernTel, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Telus, Access and more. Check out the full list of supported providers here.

Alongside CTV, TSN also holds the national broadcast rights to the Super Bowl in Canada. If you have TSN 1 or TSN 4 included in your cable plan, you can watch the event directly on your TV. If you don’t, you’ll have to subscribe to TSN’s monthly or annual pass. The monthly pass should suit those who only want to stream the Super Bowl, and not use the service thereafter. It costs $19.99.

Those who’d like to stream sporting events throughout the year should go with the annual plan. It costs $199.99 (billed annually), which equates to $16.66 per month.

For an in-depth look at what ads you’ll see in Canada during this year’s Super Bowl, follow this link.

Image credit: NFL