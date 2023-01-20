Twitter’s algorithmic ‘For You’ timeline is now default on Android

Twitter is rolling out its ‘For You tab on Android devices, following its arrival on iOS and the web.

The ‘For You’ tab will now be the default feed that shows up no matter which platform you use to browse through Twitter. The tab shows your feed as an algorithmic timeline of accounts you follow, with other accounts mixed in. According to 9to5Google, the tab is rolling out for Android users in an account-based, server-side update.

Users would be able to spot the ‘Following’ tab right adjacent to the ‘For You’ tab on their Twitter home screen. The tab shows your feed in chronological order from the accounts that you follow.

You can now easily switch between “For you” and “Following” on web. Android coming soon 👀 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 13, 2023

Twitter has been bringing major changes, not necessarily good changes, to Twitter since Elon Musk’s takeover of the company. The new features first come to iOS, like the updated subscription of Twitter Blue, for example, was available on iOS a month ahead of the Android app. Similarly, the For You tab has been available on iOS for the better part of January, and it is now making its way to Android. And even though the new feed is currently rolling out, it hasn’t appeared on all Android devices.

Do you prefer the new ‘For You’ feed, or was the original ‘Home’ feed better at showing you content that matters to you? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: TwitterSupport Via: 9to5Google