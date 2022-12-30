Apple MacBooks, iPads and Watches discounted by up to 25 percent

Apple is having a day on Amazon Canada as there are deals a plenty. If you’re interested in scoring a new iPad, Watch, MacBooks, or various accessories, then check out the deals below.
- 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Grey for $1,646.10 (save 5%)
- 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB) – Silver for $1,779.99 (save 25%)
- 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB) – Silver for $1,399.99 (save 25%)
- 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB) – Silver for $1,224.99 (save 23%)
- 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB) – Space Grey for $2,375.10 (save 10%)
- 2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) – Green for $899 (save 5%)
- 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) – Silver for $1,149.99 (save 18%)
- 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB) – Space Grey for $1,779.99 (save 25%)
- 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB) – Space Grey for $1,889.10 (save 5%)
- 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB) – Silver for $1,779.99 (save 22%)
- 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB) – Silver for $1,889.10 (save 5%)
- Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) [GPS + Cellular 44mm] for $369 (save 21%)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) for $486 (save 15%)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) for $476 (save 10%)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) – Product(RED) for $476 (save 10%)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) for $512 (save 10%)
- Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) [GPS + Cellular 44mm] for $369 (save 21%)
- Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) [GPS + Cellular 40mm] for $329 (save 23%)
- 2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip for $1,529 (save 10%)
- Magic Keyboard – US English for $94 (save 21%)
- Apple Magic Mouse for 79 (save 10%)
- Apple Magic Mouse (Wireless, Rechargable) for $99 (save 17%)
Source: Amazon Canada