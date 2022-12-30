OnePlus 11 specs leak reveals Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB RAM, more

Leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared the specs of the upcoming OnePlus 11 ahead of its February 7th unveiling.

We already knew some of the details — for example, a previous leak indicated the phone would sport Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Blass’ leak builds on that, revealing the OnePlus 11 will feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, the phone will weigh 205g and will come in either 12GB or 16GB RAM configurations with either 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The OnePlus 11 will also sport a 5,000mAh battery and support 100W fast charging.

As for the cameras, Blass’ leak says the OnePlus 11 will sport a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 32-megapixel telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom. Around the front will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The leak also notes IP54 certification, a downgrade from the OnePlus 10 Pro’s IP68 water and dust resistance.

It’s worth noting that the details are for the Chinese variant of the OnePlus 11, but the international version should sport the same internals. Plus, the information lines up with the previous leak mentioned above.

Blass also shared renders of the OnePlus 11, a breakdown of what’s in the box, and renders of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and box contents.

Images credit: @evleaks

Source: @evleaks Via: Android Police