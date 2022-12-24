Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Dec. 19-25]

Every week, MobileSyrup rounds up some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 3) [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: December 21st, 2022

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: Eight episodes (46 minutes to 1 hour, 5 minutes each)

Jack finds himself on the run from the government while on a critical mission.

Jack Ryan is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ novels by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland (Lost) and stars John Krasinski (The Office), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Michael Kelly (Criminal Minds).

Stream Jack Ryan here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada can be found here.

Crave

Letterkenny (Season 11) [Crave Original]

Crave premiere date: December 25th, 2022

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (around 30 minutes each)

The small Ontario town grapples with lost dogs, invading influencers a Church Bake Sale mystery and more.

Letterkenny was created by Listowell, Ontario’s Jared Keeso (19-2) and stars Keeso, Calgary’s Nathan Dales (Supernatural), Vancouver’s Michelle Mylett (The Drownsmen) and Toronto’s Trevor K. Wilson (Goosebumps).

Stream Letterkenny here.

Peace by Chocolate

This Canadian film is based on the true story of a Syrian family who moved to Canada as refugees and opened an artisanal chocolate shop in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

Peace by Chocolate was co-written and directed by Halifax’s Jonathan Keijser (What Would Beethoven Do?) and stars the late Hatem Ali (Omar), Ayham Abou Ammar (Abou Khalil Al-Qabbani) and Montreal’s Mark Camacho (X-Men: Days of Future Past). The movie was also filmed in Montreal.

Theatrical release date: May 6th, 2022

Crave premiere date: December 23rd, 2022

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

Stream Peace by Chocolate here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Strange World

A legendary family of explorers must team up with a motley crew to navigate a mysterious and treacherous land.

Strange World was directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and features the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal (Brokeback Mountain), Dennis Quaid (The Parent Trap), Jaboukie-Young White (Only Murders in the Building) and Gabrielle Union (Bring It On).

Theatrical release date: November 23rd, 2022

Crave premiere date: December 23rd, 2022

Genre: Animated sci-fi adventure

Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes

Stream Strange World here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99 here.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Emily in Paris Season 3 [Netflix Original]

One year after moving to Paris, Emily finds herself at a career and romantic crossroads.

Emily in Paris was created by Darren Star (Sex and the City) and stars Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway) and Lucas Bravo (Ticket to Paradise).

Netflix Canada release date: December 21st, 2022

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (27 to 38 minutes each)

Stream Emily in Paris here.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: December 23rd, 2022

Genre: Mystery, comedy

Runtime: 2 hours, 19 minutes

Following 2019’s critically-acclaimed Knives Out, writer-director Rian Johnson and Benoit Blanc actor Daniel Craig return for a new mystery surrounding a murder on a tech billionaire’s private Greek island.

The film features an ensemble supporting cast that includes Edward Norton (Birdman), Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures), Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Kate Hudson (Almost Famous).

Stream Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery here.

I Am A Killer (Season 4) [Netflix Original]

A new group of death row inmates recount their grisly murders.

Netflix Canada release date: December 21st, 2022

Genre: True crime docuseries

Runtime: Six episodes (44 to 49 minutes each)

Stream I Am A Killer here.

Matilda: The Musical [Netflix Original]

A child prodigy dares to take a stand against her oppressive parents and head teacher.

Based on Roald Dahl’s Matilda novel, Matilda: The Musical was directed by Matthew Warchus (Pride) and stars Alisha Weir (Darklands), Emma Thompson (Saving Mr. Banks), Lashana Lynch (The Woman King) and Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire).

Netflix Canada release date: December 25th, 2022

Genre: Musical, fantasy, comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes

Stream Matilda: The Musical here.

The Witcher: Blood Origin [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: December 25th, 2022

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: Four episodes (around one hour each)

Set more than 1,000 years before the events of The Witcher, Blood Origin explores the creation of the first Witcher and the ancient Elven civilization.

Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher novels, The Witcher: Blood Origin was created by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (The Witcher) and stars Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere At Once), Sophia Brown (The Capture), Laurence O’Fuarain (Game of Thrones) and Lenny Henry (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power).

Stream The Witcher: Blood Origin here.

A 'Basic with Ads' subscription costs $5.99/month, 'Basic' Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a 'Standard' subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a 'Premium' membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows that hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

