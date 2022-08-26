Samsung’s Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 now available in Canada

After roughly two-and-a-half weeks of being up for pre-order, Samsung’s latest foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — are now available to pick up in stores and online, starting at $2,269.99 and $1,259.99, respectively. Canadians looking to pick up either of the two new foldables can currently get up to $961 in trade-in credits, 50 percent off the Galaxy Buds2 Pro or the Galaxy Watch 5 Series, along with zero percent financing for up to 36 months.

Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available in ‘Graygreen,’ ‘Phantom Black,’ and ‘Beige’ colourways in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants, with up to $961 available in trade-in credits.

All three storage variants are available with the same 12GB RAM, with the 256GB and 512GB variants both available for the same $2,269.99 price tag. The 1TB variant, however, will set you back by $2,749.99.

Additionally, as a limited-time offer, if you purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung, you can get the Galaxy Buds2 Pro or the Galaxy Watch 5 Series 50 percent off (if you complete the purchase together), alongside a free one-year Samsung Care+ plan.

The device is also available at several Canadian carriers. Learn more about carrier availability and pricing here. Purchase the device from Samsung here.

You can also learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Dean Daley’s review of the smartphone.

Z Flip 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available in ‘Bora Purple,’ ‘Graphite,’ ‘Pink Gold,’ ‘Blue,’ and several Bespoke colour customizations. The device comes with standard 8GB of RAM across 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

The 128 and 256GB storage models cost the same — $1,259.99, whereas the 512GB model will set you back by $1,339.99.

Similar to the Z Fold 4, if you purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Samsung, you can get the Galaxy Buds2 Pro or the Galaxy Watch 5 Series 50 percent off (if you complete the purchase together), alongside a free one-year Samsung Care+ plan.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also available at several Canadian carriers. Learn more about carrier availability and pricing here. Purchase the device from Samsung here.

You can also learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Brad Bennett’s review of the smartphone.

Those who live around the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) can attend Samsung’s live commerce event taking place at the Samsung Experience store in the CF Toronto Eaton Centre hosted by etalk’s Chloe Wilde tonight, Friday, August 26th at 7pm ET.

In addition to tonight’s event, the Samsung Experience Store in the mall will allow guests to take part in “a unique, one-of-a-kind opportunity to explore the latest Galaxy innovations first-hand,” every Friday and Saturday until September 17th, 2022, where you can check out the latest Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Image credit: Samsung