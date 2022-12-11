Which 2022 Game Awards trailer was your favourite?

At The Game Awards 2022, several game trailers and reveals were featured.

Some of my favourite trailers from the event include Hades II, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Remnant 2, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, Lords of the Fallen 2, and even Wild Hearts, although that game seems Monster Hunter-like, which I’m not a fan of.

These titles looked excellent and were nearly all up my alley. I loved Hades, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Remnant from the Ashes, and while I didn’t play Lords of the Fallen, it’s a Souls-like, one of my favourite genres. With that in mind, I have high hopes for Lords of the Fallen 2 (hopefully, the balancing is fixed, given this was an issue with the first title).

And out of all of these games, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the game I was the most hyped about. Let us know in the comments below which Game Awards trailer got you the most excited.

Also, if you missed the Game Awards, check out my recap of all the biggest announcements.