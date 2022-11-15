Here’s a round-up of some of the best Black Friday tech deals in Canada

Several retailers in Canada have launched their Black Friday or early Black Friday deals.
Below is a round-up of some of the most notable offers and promotions:
Microsoft
- Save up to $500 on the Surface Pro 8 at the Microsoft Store
- Save up to $400 on the Surface Pro X
- Save up to $500 on the Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch
- Save up to $500 on the Surface Laptop 4 15-inch
- Save up to $50 on the Surface Go 3
Find all Microsoft Black Friday deals here.
Amazon
- Beats Studio3 wireless headphones are up to 39 percent off
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones and Wireless Earbuds are up to 36 percent off
- Ring Doorbells, Camera and Alarm Kits for up to 35 percent off
- Fitbit Ace 3, Charge 5, Inspire 2 Trackers, Versa 4 Smartwatches are up to 35 percent off
- Samsung Galaxy Tablets are up to 29 percent off
- Garmin smartwatches are up to 11 percent off
- Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Smartwatches are up to 35 percent off
- Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TVs are up to 21 percent off
- Bose Speakers & Soundbars are up to 38 percent off
- Samsung smartphones are up to 21 percent off
- Samsung Monitors are up to 21 percent off
- iRobot Vacuums are up to 33 percent off
- Ring Doorbells, Camera and Alarm Kits are up to 35 percent off
- Google Pixel 7 phones are up to 13 percent off
Find all of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals here.
Walmart (deals active November 16th – November 23rd)
- Apple AirPods 2nd gen with charging case: $129 (regularly $179)
- Xbox Series S Console: $309.96 (regularly $379.96)
- onn. 8-inch Pro Tablet: $94.98 (regularly $128.98)
- Apple iPhone 12 Postpaid Phone (on financing with Rogers): Get a $300 Walmart Gift Card
- iPhone 13 Postpaid Phone (on financing with Koodo): Get a $150 Walmart Gift Card
- 65-inch Sony X75K Smart TV: $798 (regularly $928)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation): $34 (regularly $69)
- Sony HTS100F Soundbar: $128 (regularly $198)
- Galaxy Tab A8 32GB: $219.98 (regularly $329.98)
- Fujifilm Mini 7+ Super Bundle: $79.98 (regularly $99.98)
- Nintendo Controller and Case Bundle: $39.96 (regularly $49.96)
- Xbox Series X Wireless Controller: $59.96 (regularly $74.96)
- Xbox 10 L Mini Fridge: $88.88 (regularly $148.98)
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller: $64.96 (regularly $94.96)
- Razer Kraken X Lite Headset: $34.98 (regularly $49.96)
- JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $129.98 (regularly $169.98)
Find all Walmart Black Friday deals here.
Best Buy (deals active November 17th – November 24th)
- LG 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV (75UP7300PUC) – 2022 – Dark Grey: $899.99 (save $500) — Offer goes live on November 18th
- Sonos Arc Sound Bar – Black: $879.99 (save $220) — Offer goes live on November 20th
- Acer Predator Gaming PC (Intel Core i5-11400F/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce GTX 1660 Super/Windows 11): $999.99 (save $500) — Offer goes live on November 18th
- Dyson V10 Animal+ Cordless Stick Vacuum – Sprayed Nickel/Iron: $649.99 (save $100) — Offer goes live on November 18th
- Skullcandy Indy Evo In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones – True Black: $49.99 (save $50) — Offer goes live on November 18th
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4-inch 256GB Android 11 Tablet – Graphite: $1,029.99 (save $120) — Offer goes live on November 17th
- JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $79.99 (save $140) — Offer goes live on November 18th
- Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor – Midnight Zen: $89.99 (save $40) — Offer goes live on November 17th
Find all Best Buy early Black Friday deals here.
Casetify (deals active November 21st – November 30th)
- Buy one, get 15 percent off
- Buy two, get 25 percent off
- Buy three, get 30 percent off
Learn more here.
Sonos (deals active November 20th – November 28th)
- Arc Wireless Soundbar: $879 (regularly $1,099)
- Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar: $447 (regularly $559)
- Sub (Gen 3): $759 (regularly $949)
- One SL: $199 (regularly $249)
- Roam SL Portable Speaker: $159 (regularly $199)
- One: $215 (regularly $269)
The Source
- Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen: now $64.99, was $129.99
- Turtle Beach Earforce Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Over-Ear: now $79.99, was $129.99
- Bose QuietComfort 45: now $359.99, was $449.99
- Astro A20 Gen 2: now $119.99, was $169.99
- Apple Watch Series 7 45mm: now $469.99, was $569.99
- HeadRush Reactive LED Portable Speaker: now $79.99, was $119.99
- AirPods 3rd-generation: now $229, was $239.99
- JBL Quantum 600: now $99.99, was $229.99
- iPad Air 10.9-inch 2022 64GB: now $699.99, was $799.99
You can check out all of The Source’s Black Friday deals, here.
It’s worth noting that not all Canadian retailers have come out with their Black Friday deals. This article will be updated with hot new sales from different retailers as they go live, so keep an eye out!
Image credit: Shutterstock
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.