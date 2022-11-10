Sonos’ upcoming Black Friday sale starts on November 20

Sonos Canada is holding a Black Friday sale with several wireless speakers and home sound systems available up to 20 percent off, alongside an exclusive Sonos Move promotion on Cyber Monday.

Check out the deals below:

Arc Wireless Soundbar: $879 (regularly $1,099)

Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar: $447 (regularly $559)

Sub (Gen 3): $759 (regularly $949)

One: $215 (regularly $269)

One SL: $199 (regularly $249)

Roam SL Portable Speaker: $159 (regularly $199)

It’s worth noting that these deals aren’t live yet. The deals mentioned above are available starting Sunday, November 20th, until Monday, November 28th.

Notably, on Cyber Monday, November 28th, the Sonos Move would be available at a 20 percent discount, for $399 (regularly $499), whereas for purchases made on ‘Giving Tuesday,’ November 29th, Sonos will be donating 5 percent of the day’s revenue to non-profit Sustainable Surf’s SeaTrees program to restore kelp forests and preserve blue carbon ecosystems off the coast of Southern California.

Check out Sonos’ gift guide for shopping ideas here.

Image credit: Sonos

Source: Sonos