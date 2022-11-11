Pokémon releases nostalgia-filled interactive gallery of past games

Ahead of the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Pokémon Company has released a gallery showcasing the history of the video game series. Unfortunately, the clip is mostly in Japanese, and a simple translation page on Chrome won’t help.

However, looking through this online gallery at all the box art for the Japanese versions of the games is still cool. Clicking on individual pieces in the gallery will show images of the game it’s from. Again, they’re only in Japanese, but it’s still full of nostalgia. As you continue through the gallery, the music also changes depending on the title you’re going through.

It’s a very cool interactive gallery that brings you through all the previous mainline series games. This makes me more excited for the upcoming Pokémon games Scarlet and Violet on November 18th.

Source: Pokémon