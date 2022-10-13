fbpx
Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC releasing on November 18

The title is available to pre-purchase on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $59.99 CAD

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Oct 13, 20222:13 PM EDT
Following the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales now has an official PC release date.

In a new ‘PC Features’ trailer, as seen below, Marvel Entertainment announced that the game will be available on PC on November 18th.

The title is already available to pre-purchase on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $59.99 CAD.

Image credit: Marvel Entertainment

Source: Marvel Entertainment

