Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC releasing on November 18

Following the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales now has an official PC release date.

In a new ‘PC Features’ trailer, as seen below, Marvel Entertainment announced that the game will be available on PC on November 18th.

The title is already available to pre-purchase on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $59.99 CAD.

For more on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, check out our in-depth look at the PS5 version of the game.

Learn more about the upcoming PC port here.

Image credit: Marvel Entertainment

Source: Marvel Entertainment