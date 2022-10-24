The 1st-Gen Apple Pencil doesn’t work with the iPad Pro

Apple’s new USB-C-to-Lightning adapter is only designed to connect the 1st-gen Apple Pencil to the tech giant’s recently refreshed entry-level iPad.

According to several reports, the accessory doesn’t work with the iPad Pro even though the device also features USB-C, which means you can’t use it to connect the 1st-gen stylus to Apple’s high-end tablet. It’s likely that the accessory also won’t work with the more recent iPad Air or the iPad mini.

While disappointing, this isn’t entirely surprising given the last few iPad Pro generations have featured a magnetic section across one side of the tablet designed to connect and charge the 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil.

Apple’s USB-C-to-Lightning Apple Pencil adapter costs $10 on its own and comes with all-new 1st-gen Apple Pencils. The 1st-gen Apple Pencil costs $129, while the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil costs $169.

Image credit: Apple

Via: Apple Insider