Sony unveils God of War: Ragnarök PlayStation 5 bundle

Sony has revealed a new PlayStation 5 God of War: Ragnarök bundle that’s releasing alongside the game on November 9th.

Revealed in a ‘Next-Gen Immersion’ trailer showcasing Ragnarök on PS5, the bundle includes the disc version of the console with one controller and a digital copy of the upcoming action game. However, it should be noted that both the console and controller are just the standard white models; they’re not themed like the recently revealed Ragnarök gamepad.

PlayStation did not yet confirm a price or retailer availability for the bundle. We’ll update this story once we hear more.

In other news, developer Sony Santa Monica confirmed last week that Ragnarök has gone gold, meaning it’s officially ready for release next month. The game’s predecessor, God of War, was released on PS4 in April 2018.

God of War: Ragnarök takes place three years after the events of the 2018 game and follows Kratos and Atreus as they seek to prevent the end of all worlds while contending with new godly threats. While the game is also coming to PS4, the PS5 version will offer 4K, 3D Audio and haptic feedback.

Image credit: PlayStation