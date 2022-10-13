Original sealed 2007 iPhone expected to sell for over $30,000

When you buy something, you should never open it. Or, at the very least, you should buy two of that product.

Of course, this isn’t a reasonable strategy, but if you did take this approach with Apple’s original 2007 iPhone, you might be able to sell it for $30,000 USD (roughly $41,196 CAD). A new listing from LCG Auctions running until October 16th is attempting to do just that.

As of right now, the current bidding is at $9,496 USD (roughly $13,060 CAD), but Apple Insider estimates that the device will likely sell in the aforementioned higher price range by the time the auction closes.

The OG iPhone is still sealed in its original plastic wrap and is in perfect condition. The smartphone is the 8GB variant, which is essential information to be aware of in case you plan to open it up, ruin its value and actually use the iPhone.

If that’s your plan, it’s worth mentioning that the original iPhone utilized Edge connectivity and never made its way to Canada. It wasn’t until 2008 that Apple’s smartphone arrived north of the U.S. border with the iPhone 3G, and wide adoption didn’t occur until the release of the iPhone 3GS the following year.

You can find the complete listing for the pricey iPhone on LCG Auctions’ website.

For a trip down memory lane, check out this interview MobileSyrup founder Ian Hardy conducted with Jordon Brown, the first person in Canada to buy the iPhone 3G in 2008.

Image credit: LCG Auctions

Source: LCG Auctions Via: Apple Insider