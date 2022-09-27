Amazon U.S. indicates Pixel 7 will release on Oct. 13

Google’s Pixel 7 is one week from launch, but it looks like Amazon U.S. jumped the gun as the phone was spotted on the e-commerce site. Discovered by Brandon Lee, was Google’s upcoming flagship with an October 13th shipping date.

Google pixel 7 on Amazon US. $599.99. It is still showing up in search cache but the listing gives an error if you click on it. We have the B0 number to keep track of though!#teampixel pic.twitter.com/w5Z09D28YE — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) September 27, 2022

The handset retails for $599 USD (roughly $821 CAD), features 128GB of storage, sports Google’s second-generation Tensor processor and offers “the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel.”

The most significant piece of information in this listing is “this item will be released on October 13 2022,” giving us an actual release date for the smartphone. Of course, this might be incorrect, but it corroborates with a leak from Jon Prosser from back in August.

It seems like the press release has been removed from the company’s website.

We won’t know for sure until October 6th when Google officially unveils the Pixel 7 series, but if I were a betting man, I’d guess the phone will actually release on that date.

Source: Brandon Lee