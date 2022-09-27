fbpx
Amazon U.S. indicates Pixel 7 will release on Oct. 13

The phone is set to be revealed on October 6th

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Sep 27, 202211:11 AM EDT
Google’s Pixel 7 is one week from launch, but it looks like Amazon U.S. jumped the gun as the phone was spotted on the e-commerce site. Discovered by Brandon Lee, was Google’s upcoming flagship with an October 13th shipping date.

The handset retails for $599 USD (roughly $821 CAD), features 128GB of storage, sports Google’s second-generation Tensor processor and offers “the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel.”

The most significant piece of information in this listing is “this item will be released on October 13 2022,” giving us an actual release date for the smartphone. Of course, this might be incorrect, but it corroborates with a leak from Jon Prosser from back in August.

It seems like the press release has been removed from the company’s website.

We won’t know for sure until October 6th when Google officially unveils the Pixel 7 series, but if I were a betting man, I’d guess the phone will actually release on that date.

Source: Brandon Lee

